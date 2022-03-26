UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing northern B.C. children cancelled

The man was taken into custody. The mother and her two children are safe and receiving support

Fort St. John RCMP issued an Amber Alert for two children they believed were abducted late Saturday morning, but by late afternoon, the alert was cancelled.

Police believed the children, along with their mother, Dawn Ballamy were taken against their will by their father, Jason Dalrymple. It was believed they were heading east toward Ontario, so the Alert was issued to multiple provinces.

Due to the Amber Alert, police in neighbouring jurisdictions began their own search. Ontario Provincial Police were able to confirm that the suspect’s vehicle had been located in Kenora, just east of the Manitoba border.

The man was taken into custody. The mother and her two children are safe and receiving support.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and the Fort St. John RCMP will work with the OPP to further the investigation.

The suspect remains in custody and the investigation is continuing. Charges are pending.

Because the Amber Alert has been cancelled by the authorities, Black Press Media is no longer identifying the children involved.

