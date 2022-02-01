Salmon Arm man missing with 2 daughters ‘actively evading police’: RCMP

Police say Caleb Gerbrandt and teenage daughters went missing on Jan. 21

  • Feb. 1, 2022 12:00 p.m.
  • News
Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Police have asked for the public’s help in locating a Salmon Arm man and his two daughters.

Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022.

Police said Caleb was recently charged with sexual interference and sexual assault on a minor.

Both daughters were to be staying at their grandparent’s residence in Salmon Arm and, to date, police and family have not been able to make contact with Caleb, Eliyah or Avery, reads a Feb. 1 RCMP media release.

We believe that Caleb is actively evading police,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West. “He is required to abide by a curfew and be inside his Salmon Arm residence every night, a condition which he is now breaching. A warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Caleb and his daughters are believed to be travelling in a 2006 grey Dodge Grand Caravan with B.C. licence plate NE961N, and may possibly be heading to the Vancouver or Vancouver Island area.

Police ask anyone with any information which may help to locate Caleb, Eliyah or Avery to call their local detachment or the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

Read more: Rehabilitation recommended for man who flees police in Shuswap several times

Read more: 3 kgs fentanyl seized with other drugs, guns, luxury cars in gang-linked Coquitlam bust

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPSalmon Arm

 

Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Previous story
3 kgs fentanyl seized with other drugs, guns, luxury cars in gang-linked Coquitlam bust

Just Posted

Elliot Drew has re-joined the Alberni Valley News team. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s Elliot Drew returns to the Alberni Valley News team

The Port Alberni Rotary Club walked for the Coldest Night of the Year in 2021. The group is signed up to walk again in 2022. (TERESA BIRD / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Coldest Night of the Year aims to bring people in from the cold in Port Alberni

The San Group celebrates a new partnership with Seaton Forest Products on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
San Group turns waste wood into value-added products with new partnership

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers can’t catch up to Campbell River Storm