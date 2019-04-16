The Hazelton RCMP detachment where Const. Eric Unrau allegedly committed the offence of assault causing bodily harm in Sept. 2018. (Interior News file photo)

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

A northern B.C. RCMP officer has pleaded not guilty in an alleged incident last fall at the New Hazelton detachment.

Const. Eric Andrew Unrau, in his mid-20s, was charged with assault causing bodily harm stemming from an on-duty incident alleged to have occurred on Sept. 4, 2018.

Authorities have provided few details about what’s alleged to have occurred.

On Tuesday morning, his lawyer appeared in Hazelton court to file the plea.

His next appearance is April 23 to to fix a date for his trial.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Watchdog rules RCMP not at fault in man’s death on Sunshine Coast
Next story
VIDEO: Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Open call to Alberni Valley artists

Artists can apply to exhibit their artwork at the Rollin Art Centre

New Port Festival debuts on 4/20

‘Smoke friendly’ Port Alberni fest celebrates new cannabis laws

Paraglider spends cold night on cliff near Port Alberni

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Alberni Valley Bulldogs hire BCHL Coach of the Year

Joe Martin spent four seasons as head coach for the Merritt Centennials

Gyro Club supports young Port Alberni performers

Gyro Club of the Albernis made a donation to the Capitol Theatre

VIDEO: Port Alberni hosts highland dancers

41st annual competition took place at the Alberni Athletic Hall

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Police pursue pesky porker in Cowichan

Here piggy piggy!

UPDATE: Watchdog rules RCMP not at fault in man’s death on Sunshine Coast

Police watchdog had been notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program

Program launched in 2017 for students up to the age of 26 to attend post-secondary institutions

B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

‘Bias, racism and systemic discrimination’ in criminal justice

Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

Most Read