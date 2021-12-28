RCMP seek assistance in identifying robbery suspect at Island liquor store

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in a liquor store robbery in Crofton last week.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP front line officers were called to report of a robbery at the Osborne Bay Pub Liquor Store on Joan Avenue in Crofton just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. The suspect had allegedly produced a weapon, but the attending clerk was not injured.

The suspect fled the business with some cigarettes and a bottle of liquor prior to police arrival. His last known direction of travel was not determined.

The suspect was heavily covered up, but described as possibly Indigenous, standing six feet tall and with a slim build.

He was captured on surveillance video wearing a grey knit toque, a blue puffy vest over top of a grey fleece sweater with red stitching which in turn appeared to be on top of a black hoody, a black face covering that appeared to fit around his neck and pulled up over the face, black pants, grey shoes with white soles that looked to have black markings on them and a black glove on his right hand and a white glove on his left hand.

“We are asking the public to review these photographs taken from the business at the time of the robbery to determine if this is someone you know or who may be wearing clothing that looks familiar to you,” noted Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP. “If you know this person or have information about this robbery, you are asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.”

The non-emergency number is 250-748-5522 or call CrimeStoppers (1-800-222-8477).

Policetheft