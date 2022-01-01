RCMP seeking info about possible hatchet assault at Duncan Esso

Police are asking the public for information about a serious assault that took place at the Duncan Esso gas station in early December.

According to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, an altercation took place in the parking lot of the Esso station on York Road in which a man was struck on the head, possibly with a hatchet or small axe. Police believe the incident took place on Dec. 9, between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Police issued a media release about the assault on Dec. 31.

Anyone with information or dash camera or cell phone video footage should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Cowichan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

cowichan valleyRCMP