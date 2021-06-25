RCMP to provide update on investigation of Nanaimo woman’s disappearance 19 years ago

Lisa Marie Young has been missing since June 2002. Nanaimo RCMP will give an update on the investigation June 25. (Submitted photo)

With the 19-year anniversary approaching of the disappearance of an Indigenous woman, Nanaimo RCMP will hold a press conference to provide an update on the investigation.

Lisa Marie Young vanished in the early hours on June 30, 2002, and investigators consider the case a homicide. Police will be at the Nanaimo RCMP detachment on Prideaux Street for media availability at noon Saturday, June 26.

Investigators have recently come across information they deem credible, said the press release, which has led to comprehensive searches being conducted at numerous locations throughout Nanaimo. As information is analyzed, there could be more searches initiated, utilizing modern technology, the press release said.

While the investigation has been going on almost two decades, police are still encouraging people with information to come forward and if they have previously given information, but aren’t sure if police received it, to reach out again.

During the course of the investigation, people have decided to come forward with information, noted the press release, with some feeling uncomfortable with speaking with police. Investigators are hopeful that may have changed.

“With the passage of time and change in their circumstances and lifestyle, they now feel it is the right thing to do and have provided key statements to the police,” said Cpl. Markus Muntener, lead investigator, in the press release.

Anyone with information on Young’s disappearance is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

A march is also planned from the detachment to Maffeo Sutton Park following the press conference.

