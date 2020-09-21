(File photo)

RCMP: Vancouver Island trio arrested, firearms seized after report of shots fired in rural Qualicum Beach

Police say search also found evidence of large-scale drug operation

Three people were arrested at a rural Qualicum Beach location after police received reports of shots fired from a vehicle on Sept. 13.

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman said that at approximately 6:30 p.m., police were called and located a suspect vehicle and three people were arrested without incident.

Within the vehicle insecure firearms, including a stolen handgun, were found, said Foreman in a press release. Two of the three occupants lived on a large property near where they were arrested.

The Oceanside RCMP then prepared a search warrant for the occupants’ home and once judicial authorization was obtained, a search resulted in more firearms being seized from within the dwelling.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks pilfer licence plates, target mailboxes

Officers conducting the search also found evidence of a large-scale, sophisticated drug operation on the property, said Foreman. A further search warrant was obtained in order to gather evidence of offences under the Cannabis Act and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Officers then seized illicit products and manufacturing equipment.

Two women, aged 43 and 44, respectively, and a 42-year-old man from Qualicum Beach have since been released on a number of conditions.

They will appear in court in December to face a variety of recommended weapon and drug charges.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Most Read