Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after red dresses and an LGBTQ flag were stolen from the Nanaimo Family Life Association building on Townsite Road. (Photo submitted)

Red dresses, LGBTQ+ flag stolen from Nanaimo charity in series of incidents

Thefts happened in November and December outside Nanaimo Family Life Association building

Police in Nanaimo are investigating a series of incidents in which red dresses and an LGBTQ flag were stolen from the front of a non-profit association’s building.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the thefts occurred in the past month outside the Nanaimo Family Life Association building in the 1000 block of Townsite Road.

The dresses were displayed in front of the building to symbolize the spirits of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The flag was stolen first and then over a span of three weeks, four dresses were taken. The most recent incident occurred overnight Dec. 11-12.

Police currently have no suspects or witnesses.

“Investigators are presently working with staff to assess and update their security systems to hopefully prevent these incidents from reoccurring,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-45948.


