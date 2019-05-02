Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Religious superiors to get training on nun sexual abuse cases

There has been a louder cry for action in recent months

The head of the international umbrella group of nuns says religious sisters are increasingly speaking out about sexual and other forms of abuse by clergy and says their superiors must be better trained to understand the problem and respond.

Sister Carmen Sammut said Thursday that religious superiors must become more at ease speaking about abuse so that the sisters under their care are comfortable bringing cases to their attention. She said training courses are underway or planned.

Sammut spoke with reporters Thursday ahead of the triennial assembly next week of the International Union of Superiors General, the umbrella group of women religious superiors representing more than 450,000 religious sisters throughout the world.

She said the issue of abuse of nuns will be raised in unofficial sessions.

READ MORE: Vatican clarifies pope on issue of ‘sexual slavery’ of nuns

READ MORE: Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria-area woman breaks arm, celebrates 104th birthday in emergency room

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: New art exhibit shares scenes of the West Coast

Cathy Stewart’s paintings will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre until May 31

Youth wanted for RCMP summer camp

Deadline has been extended for central Vancouver Island applicants

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Costa Rican tour reveals national park gem

Outdoor writer sees similarities between Costan Rican park and west coast of Vancouver Island

Port Alberni wrestlers recognized at year-end awards ceremony

The annual Alberni Wrestling Awards took place on Friday, April 26, celebrating… Continue reading

Port Alberni Community Wellness fair offers multiple steps to healthy life

From sports teams to vendors, draws and exhibits, check it out

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Victoria-area woman breaks arm, celebrates 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

North Island communities plan for wildfires amid mounting anxiety

‘We only have one exit,’ says Darren Blaney, chief of Homalco First Nation

Parents notified of whooping cough case at Duncan gymnastics club

Notice sent out to parents and guardians about pertussis at Duncan Dynamics Gymastics Club

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

A Maple Ridge art teacher helps students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Most Read