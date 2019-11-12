One of the city’s street sweepers cleans out the old ice from the Alberni Valley Multiplex. FACEBOOK PHOTO / CITY OF PORT ALBERNI LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Repairs made at Port Alberni’s ice rink

City waiting on Technical Safety BC approval to re-open

Repairs have been made to the Alberni Valley Multiplex’s ice plant refrigeration system, but the city is still waiting for approval from Technical Safety BC before they can reopen the ice rink.

The rink was shut down on Wednesday, Nov. 6 after a low-level ammonia alarm was activated. Two leaks were discovered in the same weld on a manufactured flange in the piping system, and after testing, a further nine subsurface fissures were discovered in the same weld.

READ MORE: New ice plant failure forces closure of Alberni Valley Multiplex

READ MORE: Second crack discovered in Alberni arena’s new ice plant

“All of the repairs on the weld are complete and all subsequent testing of the chiller went well,” said director of Parks, Recreation and Heritage Willa Thorpe during a meeting of city council on Tuesday, Nov. 12. “We are ready to go, we’re just at this stage waiting for Technical Safety to confirm that we can start the ice plant.”

The ice plant was installed in April of this year, replacing the city’s almost 20-year-old chiller. The new chiller passed both sets of pressure inspections when it was initially fabricated and again after it was installed in the Multiplex.

Thorpe confirmed on Tuesday that the chiller is covered by a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty. Because the cracks were in a manufactured component, the repairs will be of no cost to the city. Thorpe plans to meet with both the manufacturer and the installer in the coming weeks to ensure that there will be no further service interruptions.

She added on Tuesday that she regrets the impact that the situation has had on users of the multiplex, including hockey teams and figure skaters.

“We’re in the middle of our ice season,” she said. “It’s very frustrating to see that there’s no ice in our multiplex at this stage.”

The BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs have not made an announcement regarding the games scheduled for this weekend, but City CAO Tim Pley said last week that if the chiller wasn’t up and running by Sunday, Nov. 10, the ice wouldn’t be ready in time for Friday’s game.


