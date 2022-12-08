Delta Police and Langley RCMP are in the area of 272nd Street between 24th and 28th Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Google Maps)

Delta Police and Langley RCMP are in the area of 272nd Street between 24th and 28th Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Google Maps)

Report of 2 women forcibly confined in U-Haul van leads to 2 B.C. arrests

Langley RCMP located suspect vehicle and arrested two people, rescue woman

Delta Police were in Aldergrove Wednesday afternoon for an investigation that started with a call about a distraught person and ended up being about two women being forcibly confined in a U-Haul.

Just before noon on Dec. 7, the Delta Police was dispatched to the area of Hwy. 17 and Ladner Trunk Road for a report of a distraught person, explained Delta Police Acting Insp. James Sandberg.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that a 21-year-old woman had been assaulted, robbed of her money, and forcibly confined in a U-Haul van,” he said. She had escaped from the vehicle near Hwy. 17 and Ladner Trunk Road. Officers also learned that another woman was forcibly confined in the van.”

The Delta Police notified other police jurisdictions, because there was information that another woman was still confined in the van.

“The DPD took immediate action to locate the other remaining victim who was in the U-Haul van and allegedly being forcibly confined by a male and female suspect,” he said.

The Delta Police came out to Aldergrove when the Langley RCMP located the vehicle. Also involved were the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, and Air 1.

“The investigation resulted in the Langley RCMP locating the van in the Aldergrove area and arresting two occupants,” Sandberg said. “The second victim was located unharmed.”

The investigation is ongoing. The second victim is 32 years of age.

“A report to Crown counsel has been submitted recommending several charges, including forcible confinement and assault,” he said. “The two suspects arrested have not yet made a court appearance. They remain in custody, awaiting their first appearance.”

The identities of the suspects will not be released until charges have been approved by the Crown, he added.

“I can confirm that none of the people involved are from Delta,” Sandberg said.

