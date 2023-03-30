Resident saved, pet missing after Port Alberni house fire

Crews weren’t able to save contents of home despite knocking flames down quickly: chief

Firefighters from multiple departments quickly extinguish a fire in a bedroom of a small home on Mann Road in north Port Alberni on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

One person has been left without a home and a pet has gone missing after a fire on Mann Road in Cherry Creek on Tuesday, March 28.

The Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department received a call just before 5 p.m. that a fire had started in the bedroom of a small home on Mann Road. “When we got on scene there was fire coming out of the bedroom window,” fire Chief Lucas Banton said.

“Unfortunately, the door was left open and the fire quickly moved through the house, through the living room and the front door.”

Fire crews from Port Alberni, Beaver Creek and Sproat Lake responded to the automatic aid call and the fire was knocked down within 20 minutes of the call. “It was mainly a contents fire,” Banton explained. “It got hot enough we had full ignition of the contents…there was not much we could do to save the (interior of the) house. Structurally it’s fairly sound.”

The lone resident was able to get out of the house quickly and was treated for minor smoke inhalation. A cat belonging to the woman was not found, and Banton wasn’t sure whether the animal bolted out the open door to safety.

Banton credited enhanced training by fire crews with extinguishing the fire quickly. “It went very smoothly from our end as far as execution. All the Valley crews have been upping our game with training; we work well together,” he added.



