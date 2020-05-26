Woolly the Mammoth in the Royal BC Museum’s Natural History Gallery, quietly celebrated his 40th birthday at the museum earlier this year. (Courtesy Royal BC Museum)

Royal B.C. Museum reopens in phases, some galleries remain closed to start summer

Victoria museum and archives open first galleries June 19

The Royal B.C. Museum reopens June 19 with the help of timed tickets, hand-washing stations and acrylic barriers.

The Victoria museum closed its doors March 17 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While closed, staff worked remotely on numerous projects, including planning for the museum and archives’ eventual re-opening.

“As we re-open to the public, our primary goal is to prioritize health and safety,” CEO Jack Lohman said in a statement. “Although we are well placed to introduce physical distancing measures, similar to those used by grocery stores, we are taking a cautious approach to re-opening as a number of operational issues need to be addressed first. These include physical changes, including better visitor paths through the galleries, the rearrangement of work spaces for staff, timed entry procedures and the availability of PPE and hygiene supplies for staff, volunteers and visitors.”

READ ALSO: Royal BC Museum asks for pandemic stories, photos for COVID-19 exhibit

Visitors this summer will see physical distancing measures, engineered controls and administrative changes put in place to help limit the resurgence of the virus and protect staff and visitors. Changes include limits to the number of visitors in the galleries, timed tickets, acrylic barriers at all points where visitors and staff interact and a greater number of hand-washing stations throughout the museum.

“Our volunteers are so important to us and a high proportion of them are retirees who are likely to feel vulnerable. We need to ensure we have considered everything before welcoming them. The museum galleries will be opened through a phased approach this summer,” Lohman said.

Upon re-opening on June 19, the museum’s second floor – including the feature exhibition Wildlife Photographer of the Year – will be open. The third floor galleries will remain closed.

Timed tickets will be available online at royalbcmuseum.bc.ca starting Monday, June 15.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Box containing hundreds of family photos found in Vancouver Island city returned to rightful owner
Next story
B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Just Posted

True crime podcaster on mid Island inspired by case of missing Island woman

‘Island Crime’ Season 1 covers 2002 disappearance of 21-year-old Lisa Marie Young

Alberni Valley Community Foundation releases second round of emergency funding

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation will provide $75,000 to support local charities… Continue reading

Port Alberni’s Cruise for Care returns for encore

Car enthusiasts will honour frontline workers Friday, May 29 on route through city

Accident, downed power lines closes Highway 4 west of Port Alberni

Detour is available near Hector Road as BC Hydro crews work to restore power

Huu-ay-aht First Nations qualify for national wage subsidy

Limited partnership structure caused concern when CEWS was first introduced

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

28 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in ong-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

Royal B.C. Museum reopens in phases, some galleries remain closed to start summer

Victoria museum and archives open first galleries June 19

Box containing hundreds of family photos found in Vancouver Island city returned to rightful owner

Local media sources collaborate to solve family photos mystery

B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some out-of-province people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

B.C. drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

With 50 cars and the removal of concession sales, drive-in owner says theatre might have to close

COVID-19: B.C. grants aim to stabilize sexual assault recovery programs

$10 million fund not yet ready to take applications

Most Read