The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Rural residents express concerns about fireworks in Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

ACRD CAO says more government enforcement not the answer

A local community group is voicing its concern over the amount of fireworks in the rural areas of the Alberni Valley.

The Port Alberni chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of B.C. wrote to the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) board about the “endless noise and disruption” caused by fireworks in rural Port Alberni. The noise not only impacts people with PTSD and other mental illnesses, but also impacts livestock, pets and local wildlife, said Ken Matthews, the chair of the Port Alberni chapter.

The letter asks the ACRD to “solicit ideas from the rural public” and put a procedure in place for the use of fireworks in rural areas.

“We understand many people enjoy a fireworks show as a celebration,” said Matthews. “Is it possible to designate a few safe locations and times to allow fireworks displays by local residents…?”

Bamfield director Bob Beckett agreed during a board meeting on Wednesday, March 22 that the situation can be “tough” for rural residents.

“It is very difficult for the animals and for the owners,” he said. “It’s an issue that’s not only about livestock and pets, it also relates to wildfire safety.”

Regional district CAO Daniel Sailland said ACRD staff could revisit its bylaws about fireworks, but cautioned that “more government” enforcement isn’t necessarily the answer.

“The knee-jerk reaction is more regulation, which isn’t always what people actually want,” he said.

Beaufort director Fred Boyko pointed out that some rural areas also have noise from gun ranges and hunting, so a noise bylaw would only complicate matters.

“If you’re going to let off fireworks, let your neighbours know,” he recommended.


Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

Rural residents express concerns about fireworks in Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

