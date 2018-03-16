Saanich resident facing numerous charges in north Courtenay shooting incident

Richard Daniel Vigneault, a 27-year-old Saanich resident is facing numerous charges in relation to a shooting north of Courtenay earlier this week.

Vigneault appeared before a Judicial Justice of the Peace on March 15, after being arrested without incident inside a residence in the 2200 block of Coleman Road.

He is facing numerous charges including break and enter, possession of a loaded restricted firearm without authorization, possession of a firearm while prohibited, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and breach of probation.

Vigneault has been remanded into custody and will make his next court appearance on March 19 in Courtenay.

According to Court Services Online, he previously has faced charges of assault, assault causing bodily harm, mischief $5,000 or under, various breaches and willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer within the greater Victoria area.

RELATED: Arrest made in north Courtenay shooting incident

“This complex investigation is still ongoing,” stated Const. Rob Gardner, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

“Police would once again like to thank the residents of Courtenay for their assistance in this investigation and remind anyone with any information, to contact the Comox Valley RCMP Detachment at 250-338-1321.”