San Group cancels July 1 fireworks

Port Alberni company was going to celebrate partnership with port authority

Fireworks planned for Port Alberni’s waterfront on July 1 have been cancelled due to the extreme fire danger rating.

San Group had arranged a fireworks display to celebrate the revitalization of Berth 3 at the Port Alberni Port Authority, and to signal the beginning of their shipping operation from Port Alberni. The date also coincided with Canada Day.

San Group and PAPA reached an agreement on June 3 to transition the operation of PAPA’s shipping terminals Berth 3 dock and adjacent land facilities to the Langley-based forestry company. San Group will take over on July 1.

Under the agreement, San will operate shipping activities at Berth 3, as well as upland terminals, storage warehouse, machine shop and forklift bay facilities. The port authority’s director of operations, Mike Carter, will provide ongoing support for San Group, shippers and other facility users for the next year, according to PAPA. The transition time will give San ownership and management an opportunity to “better understand” the facility, its operations and to determine capital investment priorities.

San co-owner Kamal Sanghera has said the company intends to invest $50-$60 million to its shipping operations and renovations at Berth 3. It is part of a multi-pronged $100-million investment the company announced in June for its forestry operations in Port Alberni.

“The port is currently working with San Group on an application for funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund program to leverage its investments further and achieve greater economic benefits for the community sooner,” PAPA board chairperson Shelley Chrest said.

San spokesperson Mike Ruttan said the company still plans to celebrate this transition with a fireworks display, once the fire danger rating lessens and a provincial fireworks ban is removed.



