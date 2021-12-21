Saskatchewan’s Provincial Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab speaks during an update on COVID-19 at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Saskatchewan’s Provincial Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab speaks during an update on COVID-19 at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Saskatchewan forgoes holiday COVID-19 restrictions despite dire projections

People encouraged to celebrate the holidays by gathering only in smaller groups

New COVID-19 projections suggest case numbers will sharply rise in Saskatchewan without stronger public health measures but the province is not expecting to tighten restrictions for the holidays.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, chief medical health officer, says he is watching the situation with the Omicron variant closely and the response must be balanced.

He says case counts are not that high in the province and Omicron is not dominant, although it is expected to spread widely in a few weeks.

Testing has identified 65 Omicron cases in the province and Shahab says two-thirds are from international or interprovincial travel.

He encourages people to celebrate the holidays by gathering only in smaller groups and using rapid tests regularly.

There are 67 new COVID-19 cases today and 98 hospitalizations.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Previous story
Environment Canada issues winter storm watch on Vancouver Island
Next story
Alberta premier to deliver update as COVID-19 Omicron cases soar in recent days

Just Posted

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized gatherings over holidays as Omicron surges

Emergency vehicles are parked outside of the Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni, local First Nations form task force for ‘unsafe’ housing

Students and staff from Maquinna Elementary School in Port Alberni fill a truck with more than 1,100 items that were donated to the Salvation Army to help families in the community. (PHOTO COURTESY MAQUINNA ELEMENTARY)
Student-led food drives help Port Alberni’s food bank fill its shelves

Freezing rain is expected on Vancouver Island’s east coast and inland areas on Tuesday, Dec. 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
Environment Canada issues winter storm watch on Vancouver Island