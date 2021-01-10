Saturday lottery produces Vancouver Island multi-millionaire

Vancouver Island tickets won big in Saturday’s lottery draws, including one ticket worth $2 million.

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation’s official website, playnow.com, the winning ticket in the Jan. 9, 2021 BC/49 draw was purchased in Duncan.

A ticket matching all six numbers – 16, 31, 32, 33, 44 and 49 – was sold in the south-Island city.

There was also a major prize on Vancouver Island from Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

A ticket worth $107,352.20, for matching five of the six numbers, plus the bonus number, was sold in North Saanich.

The numbers in Saturday’s 6/49 draw were 4, 8, 18, 24, 31 and 32. The bonus number was 40. The $8.7 million jackpot was won by a single ticket purchased in Ontario.

Vancouver Island lottery players have been riding a collective hot streak lately.

A group of Victoria bus drivers who won $1 million on the 6/49 last summer was recently featured in a promotional ad, and a Courtenay teacher won $500,000 on Boxing day.

READ: Boxing Day ‘Extra’ special for Courtenay teacher

terry.farrell@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

vancouverisland