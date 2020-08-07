Scam alert. Stock image.

Scammers use Port Alberni RCMP number for fraud call

Caller demanded person buy bitcoin to avoid arrest

If you receive a call from Port Alberni RCMP demanding you purchase bitcoin to avoid going to jail, it’s a scam.

On Aug. 4, 2020 Port Alberni’s RCMP detachment was advised of a scam call placed to a local resident. The call display showed the Port Alberni RCMP Detachment phone number and the caller identified himself as a police officer. The caller directed that they purchase bitcoin and deliver it to a location in Nanaimo or they would come to the person’s home and arrest them.

The caller had an Asian accent and was unable to answer the alert complainant’s questions. The caller provided two contact numbers which not the detachment number and were out of service after the investigator was contacted.

The RCMP reminds people its members do not engage in collection of debts or fines, direct payment of bitcoin or gift cards. If you need to determine you are speaking with a police officer, you can conclude your call and contact the detachment directly at 250-723-2424. Do not disclose personal information and end the call promptly.

You can report the incident to the detachment and/or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

Just Posted

