School District 70 names new superintendent of schools

Tim Davie to replace former superintendent Greg Smyth

School District 70 (Pacific Rim) has a new superintendent.

The board of education announced on April 8, 2022 that Tim Davie has been appointed superintendent of schools and chief executive officer for SD70, effective August 1, 2022. Davie’s appointment comes following the announced retirement of current superintendent Greg Smyth.

Davie is currently deputy superintendent of schools in School District 68 (Nanaimo Ladysmith), a position he has held since 2018. That experience, combined with his work as assistant superintendent from 2014 to 2018, has seen Tim prove himself as the district lead for a wide range of senior leadership responsibilities, known for his strong connections to students, staff, parents, Indigenous communities and district and community partners.

Tim previously served as a principal in elementary, secondary and alternate settings in SD68, as well as in SD69 (Qualicum) and SD84 (Vancouver Island West).

“As a leader with Indigenous and European ancestry, Tim is known for his leadership in ‘walking in both worlds’ and leading with ‘good heart and good mind,’” said board chair Pam Craig in a media release. “We are excited to have Tim bring that experience to the West Coast and the Alberni Valley.”

