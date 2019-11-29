UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Nanaimo schools after threat

Dover Bay Secondary School was on lockdown and Nanaimo RCMP are on scene, with weapons out, earlier this morning. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted at a Nanaimo high school after a threat was made earlier today. Nanaimo RCMP noted in a social media post that there will be a police presence at Dover Bay and Nanaimo District secondaries and McGirr Elementary School for the remainder of the day as a precaution.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Three Nanaimo schools are in lockdown after a threat was made to Dover Bay Secondary School today.

Initially, Dover was put in lockdown, while McGirr Elementary was in a hold-and-secure, but Nanaimo District Secondary School was later placed in hold-and-secure, with all three now in lockdown, out of an abundance of caution, Nanaimo RCMP said in a social media post.

Dale Burgos, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ spokesperson, told the News Bulletin he couldn’t get into specifics about the situation.

“A threat was made to the school,” Burgos said. “Police are investigating. The school is in lockdown. That’s not something typical. Lockdown is a more serious emergency procedure. Kids are inside and as a precaution, McGirr is in a hold-and-secure and again doors are locked, nobody in or out.”

According to Burgos, a lockdown is a situation when there is a threat in the immediate vicinity of the school, whether it’s outside the school or inside and a hold-and-secure is more to do with when something is happening near the school, where there is police presence.

In a social media post, Nanaimo RCMP are asking parents and caregivers to avoid the area and not call the schools for updates or information. Updates will be made when more information is available.

Nanaimo RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

More to come.

