Emergency crews were called to Wall Street near the entrances to Bowen Park and the Nanaimo Curling Centre after a crash Thursday afternoon. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Scooter rider suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in Nanaimo

One person airlifted to hospital in Victoria after collision on Wall Street on Thursday

One man has been airlifted to hospital in Victoria with life-threatening injuries after the scooter he was riding collided with the rear of a car on Wall Street.

According to police, the car was braking at a marked pedestrian crosswalk when the collision happened.

Emergency crews responded to the crash scene on Wall Street near the entrances to Bowen Park and the Nanaimo Curling Centre just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Crews on scene said the male scooter rider was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Investigators on scene spoke with witnesses and the driver involved, and it appears from their preliminary assessment that the driver of the scooter rear-ended the motor vehicle as it was yielding for a pedestrian crossing through a marked crosswalk.

Both lanes of Wall Street are closed, though traffic is being rerouted through the park’s parking lot. The street is expected to be closed for some time while investigators, including an RCMP traffic analyst, examine the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

