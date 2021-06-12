AW Neill Elementary School in Port Alberni. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

AW Neill Elementary School in Port Alberni. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

SD70 chooses new name for AW Neill School in Port Alberni

New name honours Nuu-chah-nulth Peoples’ connection to region

A Port Alberni elementary school named after a controversial figure from the city’s past has been renamed with a Nuu-chah-nulth name.

School District 70 Pacific Rim voted unanimously on Tuesday, June 8 to change the name of A.W. Neill Elementary School to Tsuma-as Elementary School.

Tsuma-as (pronounced SOO-mahs) is the Nuu-chah-nulth name for the Somass River.

The school board first voted to rename the school back in 2020, after years of discussion and the adoption of a name-changing policy.

READ MORE: A.W. Neill removed from Port Alberni elementary school

The school was named after Alan Webster Neill, who was an Alberni mayor, a member of the B.C. Legislature and an MP for Comox-Alberni from 1921-1945.

But before he was elected MP, he was a federal Indian Agent for the West Coast of Vancouver Island and was involved in the operation of the Alberni Indian Residential School.

Neill was also vocally racist against those of Asian heritage, making multiple efforts in the House of Commons to deny voting rights to Asian immigrants. His own home in Port Alberni included a covenant stating that no Asians were allowed to live there, except as servants. The covenant was finally removed in 2019.

READ MORE: Alberni high school students help remove racist covenant from historic house

The school board undertook a long consultation process, talking to the school’s PAC and students, as well as elected councils for Tseshaht First Nation and Hupacasath First Nation, before changing the name of the school.

SD70 superintendent Greg Smyth said that Tsuma-as is a well-known, common name in the community with a simple pronunciation.

The name “Kitsuksis” was also considered, as it is the name of the street bordering the school. But Smyth said that Tsuma-as has a “deeper meaning” to local First Nations.

“As much as I like Kitsuksis, I know that we were talking about honouring the larger community, including the Japanese-Canadian community,” said trustee Connie Watts, who is also a member of Tseshaht First Nation.

Watts explained that the Somass River is her nation’s connection to the rest of the world.

“It’s about recognizing Tsuma-as as a real connecting force,” she said.

Trustees voted unanimously to change the name of the school to Tsuma-as. Trustees are hoping the new name will be in place for the upcoming school year in September 2021. The school board is still in the process of confirming the proper spelling of the name before submitting the name change to the Ministry of Education, said Smyth.

Trustee Rosemarie Buchanan, who first brought her concerns about the name to the school board back in 2016, offered a thank you to everyone who has been involved in the process.

“Some of the people are saying you’re trying to change history,” she said. “No, we are correcting incorrect history. History should not be written from the viewpoint of the ‘conquerers.’ It needs to be written truthfully. I think this is a small but significant move in that direction.”

Buchanan has said she hopes a plaque can be set up at the school that explains why the name was changed.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port AlberniSchool District 70

Previous story
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island
Next story
Vancouver Island man walks away unscathed after lightning strike

Just Posted

AW Neill Elementary School in Port Alberni. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
SD70 chooses new name for AW Neill School in Port Alberni

New name honours Nuu-chah-nulth Peoples’ connection to region

Ron MacDonald fields questions at a news conference in Halifax on Sept. 27, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Finding ‘comfortable’ indigenous monitor tough task in Tofino-area shooting death

Julian Jones case hampered by difficulty finding a civilian comfortable with privacy protocols

Port Alberni RCMP officer in command Insp. Eric Rochette presents longtime community policing volunteer Louie Aumair with a OIC appreciation certificate. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP honour longtime volunteer

First responders receive support from broader community

The Dock+ is located on Harbour Road in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2021: Port Alberni’s food hub still growing a year later

The Dock hopes to open a retail store on Alberni’s busy waterfront

Shanna Ramm of Mosaic is the first person to graduate with a Bachelor of Disability Management from Pacific Coast University-Workplace Health Sciences. Her convocation took place virtually on Dec. 1, 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
PROGRESS 2021: Pacific Coast University celebrates with milestones

Alberni institution earns $6M return-to-work grant from province

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine which is developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
1st batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines won’t be released in Canada over quality concerns

The vaccines were quarantined in April before they were distributed to provinces

The rainbow flag flies beside the Canadian flag outside the University of the Fraser Valley’s Chilliwack campus on June 26, 2020. Monday, June 14, 2021 is Flag Day, and also June is Pride Month. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 13 to 19

Flag Day, Garbage Man Day, International Panic Day all coming up this week

Terry Mazzei next to a truck after it was struck by lightning, with him inside, on Wednesday afternoon, June 9. He walked away from the incident without injury and the truck sustained only mild damage; a blown front tire and newly broken gas gauge. (Wendy Mazzei photo)
Vancouver Island man walks away unscathed after lightning strike

VIDEO: ‘We like to think that his dad was watching over him’

The courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)
Nanaimo man, already in jail, found guilty of sexual abuse of sons

Man previously sentenced for sexual interference involving girl in Nanaimo

British Columbia-Yukon Community News Association’s 2021 Ma Murray Awards were handed out during a virtual ceremony on Friday, June 10. (Screen grab)
Black Press Media winners take gold at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Forty sled dogs were seized by the BC SPCA from a Salmo kennel in February. A recent ruling has decided the dogs won’t be returned. Photo: Gounsil/Flickr
BC Farm Industry Review Board rules against Salmo kennel after 40 sled dogs seized

Spirit of the North Kennels was also ordered to pay BC SPCA $64,000

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read