RCMP divers were continuing their search Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, for a diver who went missing near the Winchelsea Islands on Friday, Aug. 13. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Search continues for Nanaimo diver who didn’t resurface last week

RCMP and other search and rescue resources continue to comb waters and shoreline near Nanoose Bay

The search continues for a scuba diver who went missing last week near the Winchelsea Islands.

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Derek Balderston said Wednesday, Aug. 18, that police are continuing their investigation into the incident and there are searchers combing the shorelines and a dive team.

“It’s still ongoing,” Balderston said. “Today we have assets on the water and underwater. The dive team is out actively searching. There are still some investigative elements that [police] are following up on, as well, but a lot of the shoreline search has been completed.”

Balderston said foul play is not suspected in the case, but police are following up by gathering witness statements from people who may have been in the area, including the Winchelsea Islands, when the diver went missing.

“What I definitely can say from our perspective is the investigation is continuing and we have divers in the water continuing to look for him,” Balderston said.


