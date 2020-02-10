Search for missing Island man called off

Teams combed through 16,000 square kilometres on weekend for Courtenay’s Michael Gazetas

A closer view of the service vehicle being sought by friends and family of Michael Gazetas. Photo contributed

Search teams for Michael Gazetas of Courtenay are standing down after an intensive effort to find him on the weekend.

Sue Biely, the organizer of a GoFundMe page to fund private searches, announced with “a heavy heart” that the search was being called off.

“The feeling is that if Michael was alive, we would have found him. He is a resourceful guy who would have lit a signal fire, something,” she wrote. “This is obviously not the outcome we wanted and one that is hard to accept.”

On the page, she said the weekend search covered more than 16,000 square kilometres. This centred around the Highway 28 corridor west of Campbell River. Late last week, they had a clue involving a service vehicle driving the same route before Gazetas, and their hope was to identify the company to see if whoever was driving could help narrow down the search location. They have a video still of the vehicle near the Uplands gravel pit on the Gold River Highway.

RELATED STORY: Clue narrows search for Courtenay man to Highway 28 corridor

Gazetas disappeared on Jan. 31 and was last seen leaving his Courtenay home in his red Ford Ranger pickup. Friends and family started the GoFundMe page to fund air searches as a way to narrow down the potential locations.

“This is a group of loyal friends who have worked tirelessly in the last week…. but all avenues have been exhausted and we are exhausted. We’ve done everything we can and looked everywhere we can for now,” she said.

There were 21 teams out on Saturday and 19 teams on Sunday. As well, searches were conducted using powerboats, kayaks, fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, with 70,000 GoPro photos taken from the aerial searches.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: 33 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Vancouver ports
Next story
Report of missing man leads RCMP to Merritt plane crash

Just Posted

Learn to speak up and do it well at Somass Toastmasters’ open house

People curious about communicating with others are invited to Feb. 18 event

Mount Arrowsmith Skating Club hosts 2020 regional competition

Port Alberni’s multiplex plays host to more than 300 skaters for annual competition

Ucluelet’s innovative catch-and-release aquarium still a main attraction nearly a decade later

Aquarium prepares to open for the season in March following record crowds in 2019

Lessons from the Tseshaht longhouse: countering ignorance-based racism with knowledge

A Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation and School District 70 share their cultures during annual event

Arrowview Hotel Demolition continues

Owner intent on building condominiums once old building is razed

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

RCMP looking for young woman from Nanaimo who has gone missing

Police asking for public’s help to try to locate 20-year-old Kaitlin Bureau

Extra sailings added for popular BC Ferries routes for coming long weekend

20 extra sailings scheduled for Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route for Family Day

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s high-profile Okanagan assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative agreement

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

Report of missing man leads RCMP to Merritt plane crash

The man’s current condition is unknown

Most Read