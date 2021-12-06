A semi truck was caught on video passing another semi past a double solid line and a curve in the road on Highway 5A on Dec. 2. (Twitter)

Semi caught on camera driving erratically on Hwy 5A sparks RCMP probe

BC Highway Patrol called the move dangerous and unprofessional

The driver of a semi-truck was caught on a dash camera crossing a double solid center line on a curve, passing other semis on Highway 5A on Dec. 2.

Twitter user Pubg Warrior posted the video saying, “Reckless driving on hwy 5a, putting all the other drivers in danger (crossing double yellows on a curve).”

Transportation BC, which handles commercial vehicle safety and enforcement, is aware of the video and the incident, and its staff plans to get in touch with the carrier company involved.

Once the video went out on Twitter, BC Highway Patrol said it had a commander patrol in the area and would look into it.

“The words dangerous and unprofessional come to mind. Please don’t sacrifice safety for speed — we get the pressures you are under. B.C . can’t afford a long highway closure due to Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) crashes. Please slow down!” wrote BC Highway Patrol.

On Dec. 6, BC Highway Patrol confirmed that they continue to investigate the incident and are still hoping to speak with the driver who posted the dashcam video.

Highway 5A between Princeton and Kamloops has become the major route for commercial truck traffic since the Coquihalla was closed due to flooding damage. This has led to huge increases in truck traffic on the road.

BC Highway Patrol has been stepping up its patrols of both Highway 3 and 5A since it became the only route from the Lower Mainland to the Interior and the rest of Canada.

Unfortunately, with more traffic has come fatalities. Three people died in a head-on crash involving transport trucks on Highway 3.

