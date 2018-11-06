Semi truck tips over, spills scrap steel on Nanaimo highway onramp

A semi truck tipped over and spilled a load of scrap steel along the side of the Duke Point Highway onramp. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

A semi tractor trailer tipped over and spilled a load of scrap steel along the side of the Duke Point Highway onramp in Nanaimo.

Access from the Trans Canada Highway northbound to Duke Point will be shut down for the next two hours as crews clear up after a semi truck crash. The 22-wheel truck was turning right, from the Trans Canada Highway onto the Duke Point Highway, when it tipped over off the left shoulder of the onramp and ended up on its side.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department, Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service personnel were called to the scene at about 4:25 p.m.

RCMP, BC Ambulance and Cranberry Volunteer firefighters dealing with flipped semi tractor trailer rig at northbound on ramp Duke Point Hwy. Duke Point Hwy NB on ramp closed. No word on injuries. pic.twitter.com/zTywoVJSut — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) November 7, 2018

