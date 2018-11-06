A semi truck tipped over and spilled a load of scrap steel along the side of the Duke Point Highway onramp. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Semi truck tips over, spills scrap steel on Nanaimo highway onramp

Accident closes Duke Point Highway onramp northbound

A semi tractor trailer tipped over and spilled a load of scrap steel along the side of the Duke Point Highway onramp in Nanaimo.

Access from the Trans Canada Highway northbound to Duke Point will be shut down for the next two hours as crews clear up after a semi truck crash. The 22-wheel truck was turning right, from the Trans Canada Highway onto the Duke Point Highway, when it tipped over off the left shoulder of the onramp and ended up on its side.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department, Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service personnel were called to the scene at about 4:25 p.m.

To read about other recent car crashes in the Nanaimo area, click here.

Previous story
Democrats show signs of strength in early results of U.S. midterm voting

Just Posted

ADAPS is at the heart of prevention programs in Port Alberni

ADAPS is one of four finalists in Pot Luck Ceramics fundraising campaign

Disabled veterans to get continuing ed through Pacific Coast University

Port Alberni-based university’s pilot project one of 21 funded across Canada

Motion for veterans passes unanimously in House of Commons

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns says motion could mean up to $124 million per year

Final report on McLean Mill log pond water spill released

City of Port Alberni will be undertaking additional sampling in the pond

BCHL: Bulldogs drop three straight in weekend road trip

Alberni Valley Bulldogs remain third in BCHL’s Island Division

Port Alberni cadets get involved in community

Cadets are sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #293

UPDATED: Bomb threat at B.C. courthouse

Courthouse evacuated while police cleared the building with K9 unit

Semi truck tips over, spills scrap steel on Nanaimo highway onramp

Accident closes Duke Point Highway onramp northbound

Democrats show signs of strength in early results of U.S. midterm voting

Democrats leading in 15 of the 23 Republican-held seats they need to retake control of the House of Representatives

Tony Clement steps back from duties after sending explicit images

Clement says he sent the images to who he believed was a consenting female recipient

Justin Timberlake postpones Vancouver concerts

Bruised vocal chords is the reason JT has put his concert off until Feb.

Solving B.C. highway safety with speed limits not easy, UBC prof says

Engineering professor points to several factors in B.C., including weather and mountain roads

B.C. buffalo dairy farm ‘buffs up’ gelato

Treats made with milk from water buffalos are healthier, supplier says

Federal Trans Mountain pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents: CSIS

The federal government announced in late May it would buy the pipeline and related components for $4.5 billion

Most Read