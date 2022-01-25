Sea to Sky Highway reopened after fiery crash

Two people were sent to hospital in serious condition

Highway 99 was closed after a fiery collision that sent two people to hospital in serious condition. (Submitted photo)

UPDATE: Traffic is now flowing in both directions on the Sea to Sky Highway after a fiery collision closed the road Tuesday afternoon.

A crash involving two vehicles sent two people to hospital with serious injuries. Eyewitnesses say that bystanders were able to rescue both occupants before one of the vehicles burst into flames.

BC Emergency Health service said five ambulance units responded to the scene including an air ambulance.

Emergency services crews including Squamish RCMP, the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Team, Emergency Health Services, Fire Rescue, and Miller Capilano provided a coordinated response.

It took nearly six hours to reopen the highway that was closed eight kilometres south of Porteau Cove and four kilometres north of Lions Bay.

