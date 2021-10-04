The BC SPCA is hoping you can help little Daryl make a full recovery after he suffered painful injuries from a serious dog attack. Photo Supplied

The BC SPCA is hoping you can help little Daryl make a full recovery after he suffered painful injuries from a serious dog attack. Photo Supplied

Seven-month-old Island puppy needs your help after breaking jaw in dog attack

Campbell River SPCA looking for donations to help puppy Daryl

Campbell River SPCA is asking for donations to help an injured puppy.

The BC SPCA is hoping you can help little Daryl make a full recovery after he suffered painful injuries from a serious dog attack.

The seven-month-old Shih Tzu-English Springer Spaniel cross suffered a broken jaw after being attacked by a larger dog and his owners surrendered the dog to the BC SPCA in Campbell River so that he could receive the urgent medical treatment he needed.

“Daryl’s broken jaw required plating, which cost $1,650,” says Stephanie Arkwright, manager of the BC SPCA in Campbell River. “His recovery is expected to take at least three or four more weeks.”

Petsecure Pet Health Insurance hears about unexpected injuries that can happen anywhere. They were touched by Daryl’s story and are matching up to $2,000 in donations towards medical care.

Arkwright says that despite the trauma he has experienced, Daryl is a happy-go-lucky pup who loves everyone he meets. “His foster family has nothing but positive things to say about him,” she says. “Daryl still loves other dogs, he gets along with cats and children. He hasn’t let this incident slow him down – he is a wonderful little dog and will be an amazing candidate for adoption once healed.”

Arkwright says the BC SPCA is grateful to generous animal lovers who ensure that animals like Daryl get the emergency care they need.

If you can help Daryl and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, please visit medical.spca.bc.ca.

RELATED: Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

SPCA reconnect dog with her owners after Lytton fire


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCA

Previous story
Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today
Next story
Late-night Nanaimo ferry sailings cancelled as Queen of New Westminster re-assigned

Just Posted

Jaydon Merritt of the Port Alberni Bombers has the puck poked away by Victoria goaltender Fraser Wyatt during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sept. 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up first franchise win

Phyllis Shaw from Aunties Chumus Indian Tacos cleans salmon (springs) she purchased in order to give away the eggs, or roe, for upsqwii. Shaw and her family operated a popular concession at the Alberni District Fall Fair Sept. 10–12, 2021, that featured a five-pound Indian Taco-eating contest. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Tacos with an Indigenous twist drew crowds to Alberni District Fall Fair

Lighting the way Jeanette Carnell finishes her lantern at the New Horizons Clubhouse prior to participating in the Canadian Mental Health Association’s walk for World Suicide Prevention Day Sept. 10, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Canadian Mental Health Association lights the way in Port Alberni

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students