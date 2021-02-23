Saleema Noon with a group of pre-teens before COVID-19. (Twitter)

Sexual health ‘master class’ for pre-teens offered online

‘The pressure is just so huge, even in Grade 5.’

Sexual health for pre-teens guru Saleema Noon is evolving her school-based program for online COVID-19 life.

Noon and her team of sexual health educators have worked with a group of pre-teen “influencers” to develop a so-called master class for kids to set them up for a happy, healthy life.

The pre-teens identified what topics to address and how to address them, making sure the messaging is relevant for young people.

All Noon’s programs are prevention-based, aiming to support kids with tools before a crisis and angst hits. And there are a lot of tools pre-teens need to successfully get through life.

“The stakes are just so much higher than when we were kids,” Noon told Black Press.

“The pressure is just so huge, even in Grade 5. When my stepdaughters were younger – they’re in their 20s now – we just told them they couldn’t have a cell phone until high school. And that was okay then, but now Grade 5 is like the new Grade 7.”

The classic fear of missing out (or FOMO), is intensified with cell phones. Noon has heard from some parents that kids want to sleep with their phones because they’re afraid they’ll miss out on a group text, or someone will say something mean about them and they won’t be able to defend themselves right away.

The idea with the master class is to help parents teach good habits early so when kids are ready for social media they can use it in a way that’s fun and healthy.

The workshop, called the Growing Up Game Plan, covers six areas: gender and gender stereotypes, how to honour and express emotions, healthy relationships, being assertive, puberty and body image, and internet safety.

When offered in schools, typically parent advisory committees fund the workshops. Online they are fee-based, but in future iterations Noon plans to use her foundation to sponsor families financially. The current cohort is open for registration until Feb. 25; a second cohort will launch in the summer.

Registration for the online workshop is here: https://saleemanoon.com/growing-up-game-plan/

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

EducationParenting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital
Next story
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

Just Posted

Isha Rai, age nine, raised more than $3,000 for Coldest Night of the Year in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Nine-year-old raises $3K for Coldest Night of the Year

Port Alberni’s Isha Rai was highest-earning participant in annual fundraiser

Trails near Weiner Falls in the Alberni Valley Community Forest have been closed to prevent hikers from entering active logging sites. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRIS LAW, AVCF)
Hikers warned to heed trail closure signs in Alberni Valley Community Forest

Active logging taking place along Weiner Creek west of Port Alberni

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP investigating suspicious incident at Port Alberni McDonald’s

RCMP remind people to call them immediately

Wounded Warriors runner Marissa Morison, representing BC Ambulance Service, runs through Sooke, B.C. on Feb. 7, 2021 during a practice run for the main event. The Vancouver Island run has been tentatively rescheduled to April 11-18. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN PENNER, JOHN’S PHOTOGRAPHY)
Wounded Warriors reschedule run to April

Annual February relay run forced to postpone due to COVID-19

NIC’s Port Alberni campus is located on Roger Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Registration open for virtual North Island College graduation

2020 and 2021 graduates can have photos taken in grad regalia

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Cowichan Tribes members line up at a drive-up clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 13 to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the region. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Cowichan Tribes COVID-19 death count hits four

Second doses of Pfizer vaccine expected on March 8 as community count hits 230 since Dec. 31

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Motorist who struck and killed jogger on Gabriola Island gets two-year sentence

William Goosman pleaded guilty last fall in connection with incident that killed Jay Dearman

FILE - Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash

Cause of the wreck on a two-lane road curving through upscale LA suburb was not clear

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing near Clinton for 17 days reunited with owner

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Where the Dude Chilling Park sign used to live. (Cara McKenna/Twitter)
Famous Dude Chilling Park sign stolen again in East Vancouver

The Parks Board will replace the apparently popular sign for at least the third time

Most Read