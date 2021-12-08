Police are looking for suspects and witnesses after shots were fired into a car in north Nanaimo early Wednesday, Dec. 8. (File photo)

Police are looking for suspects and witnesses after shots were fired into a car in north Nanaimo early Wednesday, Dec. 8. (File photo)

Shots fired at parked car, SUV speeds away from scene in Nanaimo

Numerous RCMP officers called to Linley Valley Drive early Wednesday, Dec. 8

Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired at a vehicle in north Nanaimo last night.

The shots were fired into a parked Chrysler car in the 6000 block of Linley Valley Drive and a black SUV was spotted leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, which triggered a large police response shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said several shots were fired into the unoccupied vehicle and no one was hurt.

“We’re following up with the neighbours,” O’Brien said. “There may be video camera [footage] of the incident. We’re not sure why it happened and [there are] no suspects.”

The black SUV the shots were allegedly fired from was possibly a late-model Mazda.

“Our investigation’s continuing,” O’Brien said. “The vehicle’s been seized for forensic investigation. We’re trying to determine motive. Was there any connection to the vehicle? Why was that vehicle targeted? We’re co-ordinating with various units on the Island, based on our forensic evidence.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-45303.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP rush to reports of shots fired, which turn out to be from paintball gun

READ ALSO: Four arrested after report of shots fired in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crimeunsolved crimes

Previous story
Passenger pleads guilty to manslaughter in hit-and-run death of Calgary officer
Next story
Nanaimo man wins $50,000 on $3 scratch ticket

Just Posted

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions accepts several gifts from Dave Grant and Laurie Money of the Port Alberni Twinning Society. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni and Abashiri, Japan mark 35 years of sisterhood

An illustration by Port Alberni artist Ilya Treleaven. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Shop late at Mistletoe Market in Port Alberni

The Sunshine Club Quilters present 75 placemats to Janet Deakin (far left), Meals on Wheels coordinator. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Sunshine Club Quilters eager to resume relationship with Meals on Wheels in Port Alberni

The Portview Landing apartment complex on Burde Street has contributed to the City of Port Alberni’s stock of rental housing. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Rent bank offers services in Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District