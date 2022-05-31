RCMP said shots were fired at an unsanctioned grad party at a Fry Lake campsite on Saturday, May 28. Google Maps image

Shots fired at Vancouver Island campground grad party, RCMP investigating

Non-party goers attended the site, fired a gun into the air, and damaged some vehicles

Campbell River RCMP responded to a gun incident at a campground outside of the city in the early hours of Saturday, May 28.

“At approximately 3 a.m., RCMP were called to a Fry Lake group campsite by an In Reach communicator message that advised of shots fired into the air,” said RCMP spokesperson Maury Tyre.

The campsite was being used for an unsanctioned grad party, he added.

Police are still investigating the incident, but Tyre said it’s clear that people from outside the party attended the site, fired a rifle or shotgun into the air, and damaged cars that were parked by means other than the firearm.

“It’s unclear at this time what motives drove the suspects to the decisions they made,” Tyre said. “But no matter the reason, use of a firearm in such a fashion is a serious offence and is being investigated as such.”


