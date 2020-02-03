Snow in Nanaimo’s Brechin hill neighbourhood last month. (News Bulletin file photo)

‘Significant snowfall’ in the weather forecast for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Tuesday

Vancouver Island is expected to get another dose of wintry weather this week.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement this morning, forecasting “significant snow” on Tuesday for the east coast of Vancouver Island from Duncan to Campbell River, and the inland region of the Island.

The statement says “widespread low-elevation snow” is expected over B.C.’s south coast for Tuesday during the day and night.

“Snowfall amounts will vary significantly across the region,” Environment Canada notes, with 5-20 centimetres expected on the Island. “The air will be cool, but not truly Arctic, so snowfall amounts will vary with proximity to the water, elevation and intensity of precipitation.”’

Warmer weather is expected to reach Vancouver Island first, so the snow should turn to rain by Tuesday afternoon.

Snow is also expected in Victoria, but no special weather statement is in effect there.

