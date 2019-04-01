The above Calvin Klein kids’ pyjamas have been recalled due to a ‘flammability hazard.’ (Health Canada)

Some Calvin Klein kids sleepwear recalled due to flammability risk

Products don’t ‘meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear under Canadian law’

Two items of Calvin Klein kids’ sleepwear have been recalled because they are too flammable, Health Canada said Monday.

According to the alert, the products “do not meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear under Canadian law.”

The two affected items are the Calvin Klein Boys Modern Cotton Woven Pajama Set and the Calvin Klein Girls Modern Cotton Hooded Robe.

According to Health Canada, “loose-fitting children’s sleepwear can contact ignition sources such as stove elements, candles, and matches.”

The recall notes that once the items light on fire, it “will burn rapidly, potentially resulting in severe burns to large areas of the child’s body.”

Seven of the affected pieces were sold across Canada between July 2018 and March 2019. No issues have been reported.

Customers who purchased the products should stop using them and call PVH Canada Corp. for return and refund details.

READ MORE: Janes brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial lawyers’ group challenges ICBC over injury payouts, disputes resolution
Next story
Body of missing 31-year-old man found in B.C. lake

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

Two police cars collided while heading to the same emergency call in… Continue reading

North Island College’s Roger Street Bistro reopening in Port Alberni

Bistro will be opening its doors to the public starting Monday, April 8

Vancouver Island team earns U18 curling bronze

Douglas rink is made up of players from Port Alberni, Duncan and Parksville

Alberni Hospice Society closer to moving into ‘forever home’

Hospice society held a ‘stud-signing’ for their new building

Trio of whales spotted in Alberni Inlet

Orcas take quick visit along Port Alberni’s waterfront

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020

Party says plan would save families who don’t currently have private drug coverage an average $550 per year

Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

House has heard testimony from Wilson-Raybould, Michael Wernick and Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts

Vancouver Island woman wins $675,000 lottery prize

Sandy Newell wins $675,000 on a Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

No civilians injured in incident

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

Police Cat Services: The RCMP’s purrfect way to fight crime

A police cat can work for almost 15 minutes a day before getting bored.

12% of Canadians want to be in an open relationship: UBC

A study by UBC found a sizeable number of Canadian adults would like to be in an open relationship

‘It still knocks you down:’ First responders reflect on Humboldt Broncos crash

First anniversary of the crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others is on April 6

Most Read