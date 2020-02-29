Canadian money (Black Press Media files)

Southern Alberta man pleads guilty to wilfully promoting hatred on money

Loki Huulgard also pleaded guilty to a firearms violation

A southern Alberta man who was accused of trying to use fake money with anti-Semitic slogans printed on it has pleaded guilty to wilfully promoting hatred.

Loki Hulgaard of Medicine Hat was to go to trial this week.

Hulgaard, formerly known as Brendan Dell, was arrested in August 2018 after a Safeway cashier reported to police that he had tried to spend currency with the anti-Semitic slogans “ZOG” (Zionist Occupied Government) and “Jewish White Genocide.”

He was charged with inciting hatred, but that was changed in January 2019 to promoting hatred, which carries the same penalty — a maximum of two years in jail.

Both offences involve making public statements directing hate towards an identifiable group, but incitement denotes a likelihood of such hate language leading to actual or threatened harm.

He also pleaded guilty to a firearms violation.

Court heard that police searched Hulgaard’s residence on Aug. 1, 2018, and found four firearms – two with their serial numbers removed – three over-capacity magazines, 1,200 rounds of ammunition and hate literature.

Hulgaard faced 13 firearms-related charges, but pleaded guilty to contravening the conditions of his firearm licence, which is not a criminal offence.

It was under his original name, which he changed in 2013, but he didn’t report the change to a firearms officer within 30 days as required by the licence.

Hulgaard said at a hearing that he was stockpiling weapons in preparation for a post-apocalyptic race war and described gun control as a way to “prevent the white population from defending themselves from terrorists.”

His sentencing is set for March 26.

The Canadian Press

