The Canadian Forces Snowbirds’ annual spring training in Comox will be cancelled in 2020. PHOTO BY ERIN HALUSCHAK

Comox spring training cancelled for Snowbirds next month

The team announced that due to ongoing travel restrictions they will not be training in the Valley

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not be training at 19 Wing Comox next month.

On Tuesday, the team announced that due to ongoing travel restrictions related to COVID-19 and other training considerations, they will not be training at 19 Wing Comox in May as originally planned.

“We know the arrival of the team in the Comox Valley is a sure sign of spring and we regret we won’t get to take part in our annual migration west,” said Lt.-Col. Mike French, commanding officer of 431 Air Demonstration Squadron in a statement.

“However, the health and safety of all Canadians is the most important thing right now.”

French added the team is currently taking a pause from flying at their home base of 15 Wing Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan in order to maintain social distancing practices.

“This pause in our training season will affect our planned 2020 season, however, at this time the full effect is not clear.”

RELATED: Snowbirds team still planning on coming to the Comox Valley – for now

As late as mid-March, the team had planned on arriving in the Valley for their annual spring training, which was set to begin on May 6.

In late 2019, the team announced they delayed their training in the area by one month and their usual schedule had been reduced.

The team is scheduled to participate in airshows based on completion of training from June 6 (their first show is set for Selfridge Air Force Base in Michigan) until Oct. 10-11, with their final show set for Houston, Tx.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

airforce

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon agents placed at B.C. and N.W.T. boundaries to limit spread of COVID-19
Next story
RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

Just Posted

Timeline pushed back for Tofino-Ucluelet highway construction project

Ucluelet mayor Mayco Noel said the ministry’s announcement came as “no surprise.”

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts 2020 budget in closed-door meeting

The plan shows an overall tax increase of 6.64 percent, applied differently in each electoral area

3-D printer provides PPE for West Coast General Hospital

City of Port Alberni purchases 3-D printers to help with pandemic

Nanaimo, Royal Jubilee to be Vancouver Island’s COVID-19 frontline hospitals

Other Island hospitals will be admitting COVID-19 patients and will be used in a support role

ARTS AROUND: Alberni’s Solstice Arts Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Annual book sale, other events postponed

COVID-19: B.C. reports 4 deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

Comox spring training cancelled for Snowbirds next month

The team announced that due to ongoing travel restrictions they will not be training in the Valley

Some Cowichan schools to reopen for children of essential-services workers

Cowichan Valley will open 8 elementary schools this week

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

Physiotherapists turn to technology to reach patients during COVID-19

Just because services, jobs, and socializing have been put on hold, it… Continue reading

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

Most Read