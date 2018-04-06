Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

As of today, the National Public Alerting System — commonly called Alert Ready — will include wireless networks

Starting today, Canadians won’t have to be near a television or radio to receive emergency alerts.

Life-threatening emergencies will now be broadcast on compatible mobile phones.

As of today, the National Public Alerting System — commonly called Alert Ready — will include wireless networks, in addition to traditional broadcast channels.

Related: Here’s how Canada’s national public alert system will work

In the case of a life-threatening emergency, officials will send a localized alert that will compel compatible phones to emit an alarm and display a bilingual text warning.

Situations that could prompt an alert include forest fires, terrorist threats or an Amber Alert for a missing child.

Related: No opting out: Canadians to get emergency alerts on their phones soon

Canada’s broadcast regulator, the CRTC, has said that wireless carriers will conduct one test of the system during the week of May 6.

The shrill, siren-like alarm tone is the same one that currently accompanies emergency broadcasts on radio and television.

The Alert Ready website says individuals will not be billed for the messages.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New manager at the Bread of Life hopes to ramp up volunteer base
Next story
B.C. chefs call for end to open-net fish farms as province reviews renewals

Just Posted

Vigil planned in honour of six-year-old boy who died in Port Alberni

April 6 event a chance ‘for closure, for mourning’, says organizer

New manager at the Bread of Life hopes to ramp up volunteer base

Lynda Wright joined the centre in January as operations manager

Share your tsunami evacuation experiences

UBC researchers are looking for input from Alberni Valley residents

WATCH: Pacific Coastal Airlines inaugural flight ceremony between Tofino-Long Beach Airport (YAZ) and Vancouver (YVR)

“The first flight was amazing.”

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Exploring the obscure but lovely Fossli Provincial Park

It is a beautiful place to hike or paddle at any time of year

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

April showers make Vancouver Island residents wonder: is it really spring?

But March was fifth driest in region on record on southern Island

B.C. chefs call for end to open-net fish farms as province reviews renewals

In open letter, 50 chefs across B.C. sign letter urging government to end 20 open-net fish farms

Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week as authorities investigate allegations that a political data-mining firm inappropriately accessed data on millions of Facebook users

Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

As of today, the National Public Alerting System — commonly called Alert Ready — will include wireless networks

Daniel and Henrik Sedin steal the show in final home game with Canucks

Daniel scores the OT winner, off a feed from Henrik, as Vancouver beats Arizona

Man arrested after wielding knife in alleged liquor robbery in Nanaimo

Incident happened Wednesday, April 4, at Occidental Hotel Liquor Store

Committee recommends better settlement services for vulnerable refugees

Yazidi refugees face barriers in accessing affordable housing, mental health services, report says

Most Read