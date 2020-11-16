A ‘vigorous’ storm is making its way to Vancouver Island tonight. (Environment Canada satellite image)

A ‘vigorous’ storm is making its way to Vancouver Island tonight. (Environment Canada satellite image)

Storm brings wind warnings for most of Vancouver Island

Snow falling now in some areas

A storm could blow damaging winds over parts of Vancouver Island overnight.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for all coastal areas of the Island, advising that “strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring” from Nanoose Bay to the North Island and that strong, gusty winds are expected Tuesday morning from Victoria to Nanaimo.

The forecast calls for strong southeast winds of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour developing overnight from the mid Island to the north Island, easing mid-day Tuesday. The warning notes that high winds “may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

For Victoria to Nanaimo, the forecast is for strong, sustained southeasterly winds in coastal areas close to the Strait of Georgia and Haro Strait.

“As the front races across the area, widespread and powerful gusty southerly winds will occur. Gusts in excess of 90km/h are possible,” the warning notes.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement advising of a brief period of heavy, wet snow Monday evening from Nanoose Bay to the north Island. Snow is already coming down in some areas and the forecast is for 2-5 centimetres of slushy snow in inland parts of the Island including the Port Alberni hump and Sutton Pass.

B.C. Ferries has already made sailing cancellations for Tuesday morning on the Tsawsassen-Swarz Bay route due to “forecasted adverse weather conditions,” according to a service notice. The 7 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 9 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay are both cancelled.

RELATED: Vigorous windstorm headed for the North Island tonight

RELATED: Brace for strong winds Tuesday on the coast, and possible snow for Cowichan Lake

RELATED: Storm warning in effect for Tofino and Ucluelet


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Just Posted

Community volunteers plant the banks of Hydro Hill West Creek with native vegetation and log placements to provide shade and cover for Pacific salmon habitat near Ucluelet in the spring of 2019. (Rob Crenson photo)
Salmon conservation projects in Ucluelet and Tofino get funding injection

Grants from the Pacific Salmon Foundation total $76,590

Ten tents and piles of belongings covered in tarps sit in the wet grass of Island Health-owned property beside Our Home on Eighth shelter, Nov. 13, 2020. Island Health on Friday evicted protesters who set up a ‘tent city’ three weeks earlier. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BC Housing hires third-party contractor to review Port Alberni’s shelter

Review could take several weeks to complete

Island Health workers, volunteers and occupants on Nov. 13, 2020 clean up a ‘tent city’ in front of Our Home on Eighth shelter that has been there since Oct. 23. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni ‘tent city’ campers evicted from Island Health property

Camp began as a protest against the Port Alberni Shelter

Several longshoremen are seen working on the deck of a lumber ship on Port Alberni’s harbourfront, circa 1961. The men are identified as: Bert Wahlberg, from left, Dan Dobie (holding a board), unknown, John Luzza, John Gillbanks, Art Dube, Jack Sherwood and Jack Nayler (front right). This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, available for viewing at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN06814 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Longshoremen at Port Alberni’s waterfront

Take a peek at history with the Alberni Valley Museum

Port Alberni city council discusses the possibility of returning to in-person meetings during a Zoom meeting on Monday, Nov. 9. (SCREENSHOT)
Port Alberni city council will keep meetings virtual for now

Port Alberni city council will continue to meet virtually via Zoom instead… Continue reading

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

A ‘vigorous’ storm is making its way to Vancouver Island tonight. (Environment Canada satellite image)
Storm brings wind warnings for most of Vancouver Island

Snow falling now in some areas

Fisgard Lighthouse celebrates its 160th birthday on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Parks Canada)
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Celebrations abound online for 2020 party

The Nanaimo Ice Centre, home of the Nanaimo Minor Hockey Association office. (News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo Minor Hockey Association reports COVID-19 case

Association suspends play in U8 division for a week and a half

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)
RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge

Most Read