Tom Jarvis speaks with a driver at the start of Bamfield Main on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Heavy rain from an ‘atmospheric river’ that hit the west coast of British Columbia on the weekend caused several washouts on the 88-kilometre road. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the News)

Storm leaves Bamfield travellers stranded on either side of washed out gravel road

Gravel road washes out, stranding people in west coast community; floods low-lying Alberni areas

BY MIKE YOUDS

Special to the News

Dozens of travellers spent their weekend stranded at either end of Bamfield Main as crews worked to repair damage from Friday’s rainstorm.

Western Forest Products was expecting the road to reopen but not until Monday at noon, three days after 250 to 350 millimetres of rain fell in a 48-hour period and swept tonnes of debris down mountainsides.

With the ground already saturated by weeks of steady rain, the storm triggered overland flows that halted motorists in their tracks late Friday afternoon. The route was cut off in half a dozen locations and a bridge at kilometre 46 was destroyed. More than half a dozen other routes in southern B.C. were closed by storm damage.

Closer to town, a few low-lying properties flooded. Shelter Farm near Cox Lake was underwater.

“It’s good for the soil,” said Guy Langlois, manager of the North Island College (NIC) vocational market garden. “It does affect our plans. We certainly can’t do any pre-season gardening.” The area used to flood on a regular basis according to a previous landowner.

Several groups from outlying communities spent the weekend in Port Alberni.

Huu-ay-aht Chief Councillor Robert Dennis Sr., part of a group from Pacheena Bay, made light of the road closure, joking that they had the weekend “to enjoy Port Alberni’s special magic.” Lots of other families were stranded as well.

“Our nation set up people in hotels right away,” he said.

But there was a more serious side to the storm. He couldn’t recall a similar circumstance despite rugged west coast weather and the road’s notorious reputation.

“It was probably the biggest rain event any of us has seen in our lives,” Dennis said. “There is no last time. This is the first time we’ve seen a storm of this magnitude.”

They didn’t have the option of taking the Cowichan Lake route on account of major flooding there as well. Cowichan Valley Regional District declared a state of emergency Saturday after flooding closed Hwy. 1.

Dennis’s biggest fear is what they will find in the aftermath as they survey local streams where extensive salmon enhancement work has been done.

“That’s a lot of water and silt moving down different streams,” Dennis said.

By Saturday morning, storm silt had turned Alberni Inlet a muddy brown.

The storm brought home once again the need for road improvements along the corridor. Upgrades were promised by the provincial government last year after a bus accident that claimed the life of two university students in September. The project has yet to be approved by Premier John Horgan, Dennis said.

“I get discouraged since the highway idea seems to be moving at a snail’s pace,” Dennis said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island community in mourning after discovery of two bodies

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs lose three games in three days

BCHL playoff tickets now available

Bamfield Road closed, flood warning issued for western Vancouver Island

Alberni Valley Landfill closed due to powerlines down on Landfill Road

Port Alberni moves closer to Third Avenue beautification project

Preferred option carries minimum $1-million price tag, would promote pedestrian and bicycle traffic

Longtime Hupacasath First Nation chief arrested

Steven Tatoosh faces numerous charges following a Jan. 28 incident

Lack of communication deemed a hole in ACRD’s emergency planning

ACRD hears six recommendations from researcher to improve emergency messaging

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 54

Kansas City scores 21 unanswered points in fourth quarter

Vancouver Island community in mourning after discovery of two bodies

Search continues near Sooke for third young man

The Quest for perfection: How dog sleds get technical for a 1,000 mile Yukon race

“A wooden sled and you hit something, it’s pretty hard to fix and you’re very likely out of the race”

Bring more voices to caribou recovery plan, says B.C. premier’s former liaison

He’s urging the province to involved local governments on a larger scale

Evacuations, road closures and plenty of cleanup after B.C. flooding, landslides

The rain caused landslides and closed a border crossing

B.C. sees spike in drivers applying for Class 4 licences after ride-hailing approved

Even bigger jump expected for new Class 4 licences awarded this year

Williams nets shootout winner as Hurricanes cool off Canucks

Carolina picks up 4-3 home win over Vancouver

More Canadians request flight out of Wuhan as coronavirus kills outside China

More than 300 Canadians now want a flight out of China

Most Read