Cumberland Community School. File photo

Students, parents jump to suspended Cumberland teacher’s defence

Many comments on social media describe David Munro as favourite teacher

Former students of a suspended Cumberland teacher, as well as their parents, have quickly jumped to his defence on social media.

After the article was posted online, many people commented about the case on Facebook, with several praising teacher David Munro for his work with them as students or their children who took his class.

BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation Howard Kushner released the written decision outlining the case and reasons to suspend Munro this week. The case dates back to complaints from 2017 about his vulgar and sarcastic language with students in a Grade 8 shop class at Cumberland Community School, as well as in front of parents. The school district gave him a five-day suspension at the time, but the case was also sent to the BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, who handed Munro a three-day suspension for early September.

RELATED STORY: Comox Valley teacher suspended for use of vulgar language and profanities toward students

While not unanimous, many comments online defended the teacher and his record. One parent talked about how Munro helped her daughter with the severe anxiety she had about going to shop class.

Another parent said her son loved the class and her family had requested Munro because of difficulties with a previous teacher.

Former students raved about how Munro was the most respected teacher by students, was their favourite part of the school and generally loved by students and parents alike.

Munro will serve his three-day suspension Sept. 3-5, 2019.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
