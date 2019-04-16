In this Monday, April 15, 2019 photo, released by the Scott County Sheriff, in Ky., Brook Ellen West poses for a booking photo, in Ky. West was arrested Monday on charges including endangering the welfare of a minor. West, 32, is accused of teaching middle school students while she was drunk. (Scott County Sheriff via AP)

U.S. substitute teacher downed vodka, endangered kids: police

Deputies say she told authorities she had four shots of vodka while teaching a middle school class

A substitute teacher in Kentucky has been jailed for allegedly endangering middle school students by teaching while drunk.

WKYT-TV reports 32-year-old Brook Ellen West was arrested Monday on charges of public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies say she told authorities she had four shots of vodka while teaching a class at Royal Springs Middle School in Georgetown. They say she smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet, yelled and cursed at the children, and had a blood alcohol content level of .317.

Scott County Schools says the teacher is no longer employed by the district in any capacity.

