Surrey RCMP headquarters. March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP headquarters. March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey elementary students find handgun during morning recess

Police say this happened at Bothwell Elementary School in Fraser Heights Thursday

Surrey Mounties continue to investigate after a student at Bothwell Elementary School in Fraser Heights found a handgun on the school grounds on Thursday during morning recess.

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said students were immediately brought into the school by staff, who called police.

Asked if the gun was loaded, she told the Now-Leader, “I do not have that information, unfortunately.”

“It’s believed to be a real firearm,” she said.

She said police are analyzing the gun in an attempt to determine if it is connected to any ongoing police investigations and that the Surrey RCMP is working closely with the Surrey School District as well as the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“Anytime a firearm is located by a member of the public it’s concerning, and in this case it was an elementary school student,” Sangha said. “It shows the blatant disregard for the safety of others, from whoever disposed of this firearm.”

The elementary school is located at 17070 102 Ave.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

gunsSurreysurrey rcmp

Previous story
B.C. health ministry drops daily reporting of active COVID-19 cases
Next story
Rallying moms; some dads, call for more action to reduce B.C. opioid deaths

Just Posted

42-year-old Robert Moynes has been reported missing. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)
RCMP searching for missing Port Alberni man

‘Strength from Within’ is a sculpture by artist Connie Watts that stands next to the Tseshaht Longhouse, on the site of the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS). It commemorates survivors and those who did not make it home. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Tseshaht First Nation announces plans to scan site of Alberni Indian Residential School

The population of Greater Nanaimo, based on Nanaimo Regional District which also includes Qualicum Beach, Parksville and Lantzville, rose by 9.4 per cent to 170,367 between 2016 and 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island adds more than 65,000 people between 2016 and 2021

RCMP, BC Ambulance personnel and the Coombs-Hilliers, Errington and Qualicum fire departments responded to a report of a mobile home with a man trapped underneath along Grafton Avenue near Station Road in Coombs, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Mandy Moraes photo)
RCMP report one man dead after being trapped beneath mobile home in Coombs