File photo

Surrey shooting victim drives self to hospital

Police say the victim’s hand was injured in what appears to be a ‘targetted’ shooting Sunday on Scott Road and 110 Avenue

Surrey Mounties say a shooting victim drove himself to hospital shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

“The man was allegedly shot while in his vehicle waiting at a red light in the area of Scott Road and 110 Avenue in Surrey,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Tuesday. “The man sustained an injury to his hand, allegedly drove himself to an area hospital, and has since been released.”

She said police are asking anyone with dash camera footage from the area to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

“This shooting allegedly occurred on a busy roadway during the day and yet we did not receive any police reports,” Munn said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark sedan.

