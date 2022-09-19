Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Suspect allegedly fires BB gun multiple times at police in Nanaimo

BB pellets strike officer, damage windshield of RCMP vehicle

Nanaimo RCMP responded to reports of a man “with a long gun” near May Richards Bennett Pioneer Park yesterday evening, and found a man wielding a BB gun.

According to a release from the Nanaimo RCMP, officers were called to a wooded area between Schook and Dover Road just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. They located a male suspect sitting on a rock who proceeded to point his weapon at an officer’s patrol vehicle.

The release noted that the officer exited the vehicle at a safe distance and took “a tactical position behind the car,” at which point the suspect allegedly fired his weapon at the officer. The pellet struck the officer in the leg after bouncing off the vehicle.

“As more officers arrived, the male hid behind a large rock and continued to discharge his weapon,” noted the release. “He shot at one officer, striking the officer’s patrol car. He also shot and damaged the windshield of a police vehicle.”

The suspect was pursued and captured by a police dog after running across a nearby sports field. An air gun, a tin of BB pellets and a box of CO2 canisters were seized at the scene, noted the release.

Daniel McClintock, 35, was arrested for assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, mischief for damaging a police vehicle, possessing a weapon with a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order. He will remain in police custody until Sept. 20.

“No one comes to work expecting to get shot,” said Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release. “We come to work knowing that our training can keep us safe and secure in the knowledge that our fellow officers will have our backs.”

