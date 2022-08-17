An aggravated assault charge has been laid after an Aug. 14 incident, where a man was stabbed repeatedly in the head, say Nanaimo RCMP. (Black Press file)

Suspect charged after man stabbed repeatedly in head in downtown Nanaimo

51-year-old woman charged with aggravated assault in incident at transit exchange

A Nanaimo woman has been charged with allegedly stabbing a man repeatedly in the head in downtown Nanaimo earlier this week.

Kimberly Lewis, 51, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault in the incident that took place at the Front Street transit exchange at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release. The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Lewis has been remanded in police custody until Aug. 23, noted the press release, and the investigation is continuing.

“Investigators are now tasked with attempting to understand why this happened and if there was a conflict between the two that may have precipitated the incident,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2022-28213.

