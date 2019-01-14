Suspect in Wisconsin killings, kidnapping due in court

Jake Thomas Patterson is alleged to have killed James and Denise Closs and kidnapped their daughter

A young man suspected of killing a Wisconsin couple, kidnapping their teenage daughter and holding the girl against her will for three months is expected to make his first court appearance Monday, and charging documents could shed light on why he targeted the girl.

Prosecutors are expected to formally charge 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson with two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping before his afternoon court hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.

Investigators believe Patterson broke into James and Denise Closs’ home near Barron on Oct. 15 by blowing the front door open with a shotgun blast. Investigators allege he fatally shot the couple and abducted their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme, who escaped her captor late last week in a rural, heavily wooded area in northwest Wisconsin.

Authorities have said Patterson’s goal was to kidnap Jayme, but it’s unclear how he became aware of the girl, especially because he lived an hour away.

READ MORE: Man struck and killed by pickup after escaping burning home in U.S.

Patterson’s defence attorneys, Charles Glynn and Richard Jones, said they believe Patterson can get a fair trial, but they’re not sure where. The public defenders didn’t reveal many specifics about what they expect from Monday’s court hearing, but they acknowledged the case was “a tragic situation from every perspective.”

“It’s been an emotional time for this community and a difficult time for this community. We don’t take that lightly. But we have a job to do in protecting our client,” Jones said.

Police collected more than 3,500 tips following Jayme’s disappearance, but no hard leads emerged.

Then on Thursday, a woman walking her dog spotted Jayme along a road near Gordon, a town about an hour’s drive north of Barron. The woman says the girl begged her for help, saying Patterson had been hiding her in a nearby cabin and that she had escaped when he left her alone.

Neighbours called 911, and officers arrested Peterson within minutes. He has no criminal history in Wisconsin.

Investigators say there’s no evidence of any online interactions between him and Jayme. Her family insists they don’t know the man. Her grandfather, Robert Naiberg, told The Associated Press that Jayme told FBI agents she doesn’t know Patterson at all.

READ MORE: China sentences Canadian man to death in drug smuggling case

Charging documents in Wisconsin typically contain at least a partial narrative of what happened at a crime scene as prosecutors try to prove there’s probable cause to support the allegations.

Details of Jayme’s three-month captivity have not been released, and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has not said whether Jayme was sexually assaulted. But Patterson’s attorneys have been lauded for taking high-profile cases with a special emphasis on sexually violent people, according to a state public defender office news release from February 2018.

Glynn and Jones issued a statement Saturday saying they were relying on the court system to treat Patterson fairly.

___

For more stories on Jayme’s abduction and her parents’ deaths: https://apnews.com/JaymeCloss

Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC MP calls on Trudeau to intervene in detained man’s case in China
Next story
U.S. tells Saudis to hold ‘accountable’ killers of journalist

Just Posted

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council and Port Alberni RCMP sign historic agreement

Agreement aims to decrease number of Indigenous people incarcerated

Port Alberni’s Graham Villette performs for home town crowd

Jazz trio will be at Char’s Landing on Saturday, Jan. 19

TOTEM 64: Basketball tournament’s founder added to Alberni Athletic Wall of Fame

The late Elmer Matthews started Totem tournament with four teams in 1956

TOTEM 64: ADSS Armada drop barnburner to Windsor in double overtime

Girls’ game deemed one of the most exciting in Totem history

Port Alberni parents get conditional discharge in assault of child-luring suspect

Couple and family friend were alleged to have captured a man who planned to have sex with daughter

TOTEM 64: Alberni’s basketball tournament celebrates history

Both Alberni District Secondary School teams placed third in Totem tournament

Possible fatal shooting at Cache Creek home, sources report

Residents on edge as incident unfolds on Stage Road

Kidnapping suspect targeted U.S. girl Jayme Closs after seeing her get on bus

A Wisconsin man is accused of abducting the 13-year-old girl and holding her captive for 3 months

For NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the pressure rises as the votes draw closer

Leader’s performance in TV interview spawned social-media backlash from NDP supporters and foes alike

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

‘67 Corvette on must-have list for Vancouver Island lottery winner

Dale Euerby of Nanaimo matches 10-digit number on his Lotto 6/49 ticket to win $1 million

Another hearing scheduled for man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein appears Tuesday before BC Review Board to see if he’s still unfit to stand trial

B.C.-wide appeal for missing Okanagan man

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

Most Read