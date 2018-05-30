Photo by Scott Strasser

Suspected biter of Comox Valley cab driver’s finger to appear in court tomorrow

Peter Valdal was charged with aggravated assault on April 28

The man charged with biting off the tip of a Comox Valley cab driver’s finger last month will appear in court tomorrow morning.

Peter Valdal was charged by the Comox Valley RCMP with aggravated assault after the incident, which occured on April 28 behind the 7-11 on Ryan Road.

Read More: Comox Taxi driver has tip of finger bitten off by ‘irate’ passenger

Comox Taxi driver Bruce Morgan said he had picked up a passenger by the Simms Park gazebo around 7:30 p.m. on April 28. Morgan said the passenger was initially unresponsive when he asked him for a destination.

After driving for a few minutes, Morgan said Valdal asked him to pull over behind the 7-11.

Morgan claimed that after a short exchange, he told Valdal he would have to drive to the police station if he did not cooperate, after which Valdal started “throwing punches.”

“I blocked most of it. I put my hand under his jaw and pushed his head against the window. That’s how my fingers got close to his mouth. He grabbed the ring finger on my right hand and bit a piece of it off,” Morgan told The Record.

Following that, Morgan said Valdal lunged across the console and put him in a headlock. Morgan got the door open and the two tumbled out onto the ground.

Coincidentally, an off-duty Comox Taxi driver witnessed the altercation and came to Morgan’s aid. He held Valdal down while Morgan called the police.

The cab driver received medical attention at the hospital and despite losing the tip of his finger, managed to return to work the same night. He later filed a WCB claim.

According to Court Services Online, tomorrow will mark Valdal’s 10th appearance at the Courtenay law courts since 2002. He is set to appear at 9:00 a.m. at the Courtenay Courthouse.

