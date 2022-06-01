A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a car crash in 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Suspects still at large in Vernon after Mountie injured, cruisers rammed

RCMP on the hunt for suspects involved in May 27 event

RCMP are still on the hunt for occupants of a vehicle that rammed two police cruisers and injured an officer Friday (May 27).

Officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were conducting proactive enforcement activities when they observed a suspicious vehicle turn onto 34th Street from 30th Avenue May 27, at approximately 4:45 p.m.

As the vehicle turned into the parking lot of a residential building in the 2800-block of 34th St., officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which then rammed into two police vehicles as it made its escape. The vehicle, a small Kia SUV, was later found abandoned on Centennial Drive.

“The occupants were not located and police are continuing to investigate,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “One officer was treated for minor injuries as a result of the incident.”

READ MORE: Police dog sniffs out home invasion suspect in Coldstream

READ MORE: Kelowna woman arrested for allegedly lighting North Okanagan fires

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeRCMPVernon

Previous story
VIDEO: Man with large blade attacks another in morning stabbing at Vancouver gas station
Next story
Stroke month aims to close gaps in medical treatment

Just Posted

Sunny days are back again for businesses feeding off Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail and the other attractions of Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim. (John McKinley photo)
`Life is getting back to normal’ for tourism in Tofino/Ucluelet area

Ryan Wong, the youngest member of the West Coast Rangers, has a passion for history. He set up his heritage encampment for a May 2019 rendezvous at the black powder range. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO
Port Alberni’s black powder Rangers plan open house

A search and rescue technician (SARTech) from 442 Squadron at 19 Wing Comox, right, helps an Arrowsmith SAR member secure an injured hiker for a medical evacuation on a logging road near Sarita Falls on May 22, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY AVRS)
Hiker airlifted from Sarita Falls after nine-metre fall

Two months of wrappers collected from Lauraleah Jeffery’s class at John Howitt Elementary School. (PHOTO COURTESY KAMA DAWN)
Port Alberni elementary school students take out the trash