Suspects who shot at two logging trucks near Fort St James still at large: RCMP

Mounties are not letting up the pressure to identify those involved in a dangerous firearm incident and attempted theft Tuesday (Dec. 7) that saw two logging trucks shot at multiple times near Fort St. James.

“At the onset of this incident the RCMP have worked to ensure public safety remained paramount in our decision making and coordinated response and will continue to do so as the investigation unfolds,” noted Supt. Brian Edmonds, ‘E’ Division North District Assistant District Officer, in a news release issued Wednesday. “We have dedicated significant local and district resources to this investigation in an effort to identify those persons responsible.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, Fort St James RCMP responded to a report of shots fired following an attempted theft of equipment on the North Road at 2:58 a.m. after a pair of suspects attempted to steal some equipment and collided with an empty logging truck in the process.

Two men with long guns got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at the logging truck, and a second logging truck that happened to be on the scene.

According to police, multiple RCMP detachments and specialized units responded to assist with what police described as a ‘dynamic and fluid investigation.’

Police confirm both suspects shot multiple times at the logging trucks, and fled the scene with the firearms. These firearms were later recovered by police. No one was injured a result of the actions by those involved.

The Ford F-350 that the suspects are alleged to have stolen was located abandoned and has since been seized by the police who will conduct a forensic examination of the vehicle for evidence, note RCMP.

While the firearms and the stolen truck have been recovered, the suspects remain at large. The investigation is active and ongoing and is a high priority for investigators.

If you have any information about this contact the Fort St James RCMP at (250) 996-8269.

