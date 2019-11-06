The RCMP station in 100 Mile House. File photo.

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

RCMP are reminding the public that the spooky season is now over until next year, after a suspicious clown was spotted walking through 108 Mile Ranch on Tuesday.

“The clown was wearing a suit with polka dots and red, fluffy cotton balls attached to it,” according to 100 Mile House Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

RELATED: Driver “bumped” volunteer firefighter over with truck, then assaulted firefighter, say RCMP

RELATED: Man sentenced in connection to 100 Mile Library stabbing

Police received the report from someone who said the clown didn’t respond when they stopped to ask the person if they were okay.

“Other area neighbours heard about the incident and were out patrolling as well, but no one else came into contact with the person in the clown suit.”

RCMP report that the clown had no red balloons and did not talk about how we all float down here. The investigation is concluded, hopefully, according to Nielsen.

“While we do admire the commitment of this particular clown, 100 Mile House RCMP notes that Halloween is over, folks.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says
Next story
UPDATE: New ice plant failure forces closure of Alberni Valley Multiplex

Just Posted

Port Alberni high school Bee Club hosts talk on pest-resistant honey bees

ADSS Bee Club provides students with hands on experience

UPDATE: New ice plant failure forces closure of Alberni Valley Multiplex

Ice plant was installed in April

Ammonia leak closes Port Alberni hockey rink

Technical Safety BC forces shutdown of ice plant

Port Alberni hosts Ready, Set, Learn event

85 adults and 112 children were at Neill Elementary School

ARTS AROUND: Coastal Crush comes to Port Alberni art gallery

See Michelle Frost’s collection of fluid painting, recycled glass and art panels

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, explore how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation

17 months after Julie Callaghan was dubbed a hero she fights for normalcy and against ongoing pain

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

Island COs find and destroy predatory cougar near residential area

Animal presumed to be same one that killed housecat in Comox neighbourhood

‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

Most Read